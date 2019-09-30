In a letter to its members, the Lexington Co-op says they have yet break even since expanding to Hertel Avenue two years ago.

Though the board of directors says the store isn't where they want to be, they say the store is a success.

The new store was built to ease congestion at the Co-op's original location on Hertel Avenue.

Of the Co-op's more than 16,000 members, the second-largest group of those members live in North Buffalo, which is why the Hertel Avenue location was chosen.

However, the new Co-op stands right next to some competition — the newly-renovated Dash's Market.

Even before its revamp, Dash's was a mainstay in the North Buffalo community.

The Co-op says they are sharing information about their shortfall not to alarm members, but to let them know they do have a say and can vote on the Co-op's business affairs.

"We really are a business that has thrived on feedback and working with owners to give them the store that they are looking for," said Marketing & Owner Services Manager Joann Tomasulo. "So we encourage that feedback. What are we not giving you that you're looking for? How have we disappointed you? How can we be better as a grocery store for you? That is really what we are encouraging people to do."

The Co-op is community owned, meaning members only pay a one-time fee of $80.

One misconception the Co-op is trying stamp out is that shoppers can only be members.

Co-op leaders say that is not the case and all shoppers are welcome.

In order to improve their finances, the Co-op has reduced employee discounts from 19 percent to 10 percent off.