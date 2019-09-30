KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — Crews at the Kennedy Space Center are preparing for NASA’s new moon missions.

NASA Launches Work On New Moon Missions

Space Agency fousing on plans to put humans back on moon

NASA says the SLS will be the world's most powerful rocket

The space agency is moving forward with plans to put humans back on the moon, despite push back from Congress.

On Monday, a mockup of the core stage of the Space Launch System rocket will be moved to inside the Vehicle Assembly Building.

Once built, NASA says the SLS will be the world's most powerful rocket.

The core stage pathfinder arrived Friday in NASA's Pegasus Barge, after a 900 mile journey from Louisiana.

NASA is preparing to move a mock-up of the core stage rocket to the Vehicle Assembly Building. Inside the VAB, crews will practice how to stack rocket components ahead of first moon mission. @MyNews13 @BN9 pic.twitter.com/mokzgRF39f — Jerry Hume (@JerryHume) September 30, 2019

Once inside the VAB, crews will get accustomed to assembling the SLS rocket. NASA workers will practice stacking maneuvers before the real core stage arrives for a mission around the moon –still set for late next year.

“It's the same shape, size. It allows us to ensure we can access everything we need in the real core stage, it ensures that we can handle it,” said Jim Bolton, NASA Exploration Ground Systems core stage manager.

When the SLS launches the Orion spacecraft for the first time, it will be uncrewed.

But NASA has lofty goals of getting humans to the moon by 2024, using Orion and the SLS rocket.

Last week, lawmakers move forward with more money for NASA's moon missions, but expressed doubt about the sped-up timeline. Regardless, with this new test hardware, crews at KSC say they'll be ready for those launches to the moon.