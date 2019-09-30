ORLANDO, Fla. — A Mariachi band from Orange County is carrying on a decades-long family tradition.

Twenty-one-year-old Jessica Castillo and 19-year-old Julie Castillo, students at UCF, are members of the Castillo Kids, and it’s a family affair. Their brother Joey and family friend Kirkland are also part of the band.

“So about 13 years ago, my grandmother bought us guitars for Christmas, so she gifted us with the guitar,” Jessica said.

“Then I remember our dad taught us how to harmonize and every single day after that we started practicing — it starting snowballing into gigs,” Julie said.

They come from generations of musical talent who love to share their Mexican heritage through music.

While showing off photos, Jessica said, “This here is my great-great grandfather and his brothers … they played in Bloomington Texas. This is my father and two uncles here in Orlando, and this is us today.”

They have played all around the world including in Japan, in Cuba, and even had the chance to open for George Lopez.

“It brings our music to life when the crowd gives us energy and cheering us on,” Jessica said.

“(People) say, ‘This brings me back to my hometown, and we don’t get to hear this as often,’” Julie said of those who hear the Castillo Kids performances.

They said they want to share their love of music with people not only here in Central Florida but also around the world.