WEBSTER, Fla. — A Sumter County family says a puppy sacrificed himself and saved the children from a venomous snake.

Gina Richardson says her 10-year old was playing in the yard when Zeus, the family's 9-month-old pit bull, jumped toward the boy and attacked a coral snake.

She said Zeus kept the snake away from the boy and his brother, suffering four bites. Zeus was able to bite the snakes's head off.

The family rushed Zeus to a nearby animal hospital for treatment, but he died the next day.

Information from CNN contributed to this report.