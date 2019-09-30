Tonight, the people in the town of Clay finally get to find out more about the $280 million distribution center that is looking to take over the Liverpool Golf Course.

This will be the very first public hearing, and it's scheduled to take place at Liverpool High School at 6:00 p.m. Monday. Texas based developer Trammell Crow is expected to have representatives on hand to discuss the plan to build a three point seven million square foot facility.

A study released by the company said it would have about 2,000 employees, and traffic changes would need to be made. Traffic is expected to be one of the big questions for neighbors at tonight's meeting.

The deal can't go through unless the town of clay changes the zoning for that property.

The meetings will take place the Liverpool High School Auditorium on Wetzel Road. Parking is available in the school's north lot.