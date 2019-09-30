MELBOURNE, Fla. — The Florida Puerto Rican Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in association with United Third Bridge has cut the ribbon for a new building in Brevard County — the now completed Tikkun Olam Community Action Center.

Tikkun Olam Community Action Center now completed

Operated by UTB Puerto Rican Relief Fund Director Margarita Chavez

PREVIOUS STORY: Puerto Rico Relief Fund Solicits Public’s Help in Helping Complete Its Headquarters

United Third Bridge Puerto Rican Relief Fund Director Margarita Chavez says she embarked on a mission to help Puerto Ricans displaced by Hurricane Maria , all while recovering from non-Hodgkins lymphoma in 2017.

Chavez says many years ago, she received help and services from a Central Florida organization and knows firsthand how much one person can make an impact, and she's helped quite a few and counting.

“Two-hundred-eighty are the ones we got from Hurricane Maria, most of them are settled, with the exception of 39. They are ready to get to work, get a home, and a car. And I got another 45 from other nationalities that need my help,” Chavez explained.

Her white van was not only her office, but it was also transportation for those in need. When she started volunteering on November 20, 2017, she put over 7,000 miles helping her customers — sometimes even working seven days a week.

“(The van) is still in need, using it for the past two years going back and forth to libraries, social security offices, the court house anywhere they needed to go if they don't have a vehicle,” Chavez said.

With her new headquarters in Melbourne, the “Tikkun Olam Community Action Center: Helping to Repair a Broken World,” she has everything she needs and a place to put documents and donations.

Because of private funds and donations totaling about $10,000, a utility building was transformed into her one-stop-shop to help those in need.