NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Actress and former Fox News contributor Stacey Dash was arrested on Sunday in Pasco County and charged with domestic battery.

Actress, political commentator Stacey Dash arrested in Pasco County

Dash, 52, arrested in New Port Richey Sunday after a fight with a man

The actress starred in the 1995 hit film "Clueless"

According to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office, Dash, 52, and a man became involved in an argument just before 8 p.m. Deputies said Dash pushed the man and slapped him in the face.

The 5-foot-4, 108-pound star from the 1995 film Clueless owns a home in Pasco County, according to celebrity website TMZ.

Officials said the man, whose name was not released but allegedly her husband, sustained scratch marks to his upper left arm.

When deputies arrived, Dash was taken into custody, charged and transported to the Land O' Lakes detention center.

Dash has publicly expressed her conservative political views and worked as a Fox News contributor for "cultural analysis and commentary" from 2014 to 2017.