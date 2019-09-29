DELAND, Fla. – Three people are dead after a small plane crashed in a wooded area of DeLand on Sunday, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

The twin-engine Cessna 421 crashed at about 4 p.m. near West New York Avenue and Grand Avenue and caught fire.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found the three people with no pulse, deputies said.

Several witnesses told authorities they saw the plane go down.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have been notified.