ORLANDO, Fla. — The grandmother of one of the 6 years olds arrested by Orlando Police Resource officer Dennis Turner spoke to Spectrum News 13.

Meralyn Kirkland said ever since the arrest happened it’s been tough. Six-year-old Kaia still has not gone back to school, but there has been strong support from the community.

Saturday, 6-year-old Kia dressed like a princess. A Salon in Volusia County heard about what happened and gave her the royal treatment

“I have an Aurora Dress and Aurora shoes, and a metal,” said Kaia.

“Today is the first day in 8 days I have not heard Kaia mention the incident at all. Every day she talked about it today all she talked about was being a princess,” Kirkland said.

Emotions are still running high since the two 6-year-olds were arrested last Thursday at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy

“I was amazed, I was angry, and I was hurt,” she said.

Kirkland said before the arrest she was told Kia had a tantrum and had kicked a school employee. She admits Kia has had tantrums in the past, which she believes is related to a sleeping disorder. Usually, the school works with her and tries to calm her or she takes a nap but Kirkland said he couldn’t believe her granddaughter was arrested.

“She says he handcuffed her behind her back and put her hand on her shoulder and led her out, and said he was taken her to the patrol car,” Kirkland explained.

The State Attorney has dropped the charges against the children, and Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon has apologized for what happened. Officer Turner who arrested the two kids was also fired.

“I didn’t feel good he lost his livelihood, but I felt good that he’s not going to be in any more schools. He will not be able to put another child or another family what he put us through,” Kirkland said.

She said Kaia plans to eventually attend another school.