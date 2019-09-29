ORLANDO, Fla. – One person is dead and another injured in a construction accident in downtown Orlando.

1 dead, 1 injured in construction accident

Incident happened near Sylvia Lane and America Street

Construction site is being secured, according to officials

The incident happened Saturday evening near Sylvia Lane and America Street.

When the Orlando Fire Department arrived at the scene, responders found one construction worker had already died. The other was taken to a hospital.

Officials say the scene is being secured to prevent anyone else from getting injured.

The construction site is part of the I-4 Ultimate Project.

No other details were immediately available.

The incident remains under investigation.