TAMPA, Fla. — Go ahead and enjoy that second or third cup of coffee today — it's National Coffee Day!

September 29 is a day for caffeine addicts, workaholics, and Pumpkin Spice Latte enthusiasts to hit the streets in celebration of the only thing that gets them up in the mornings.

Here are some facts about the beloved drink, and of course, the deals, the sweet, sweet caffeinated deals:

Where did the popular drink originate?

Coffee was first cultivated and brewed in what is now Ethiopia before the drink was brought to the Middle East and then Europe. Legend has it that coffee's great potential was discovered by an Ethiopian goat herder who noticed how strung out his goats were after eating the coffee berry. After he alerted local monks, word about the berry's effects spread quickly, eventually reaching the Arabian Peninsula where it began to become the social touchstone that it is today.

Traditionally, coffee seeds were roasted, then brewed to drink. Pretty much exactly like how we prepare it today.

What is the difference between iced coffee and cold brew?

Some make think brewers are just trying to fool you, but don't worry, there is actually a difference between the two chilly drinks.

Iced coffee is brewed hot with doubl the amount of coffee grounds, then poured over ice, according to experts at Dunkin'. Cold brew is made by steeping grounds in cold water for hours, usually twelve or more, producing a rich, smooth concentrate that should be diluted with water or milk.

Is coffee good for you?

Coffee is healthy! No, it's bad for you. Wait! It's healthy again.

Scientists just can't seem to agree on whether coffee should be considered healthy, leaving coffee fiends questioning their daily vice.

Researchers at Queen Mary University found earlier this year that drinking coffee, even as many as 25 cups a day, is not likely to increase your chances of stiff arteries.

Before you take a huge sigh of relief, though, you might want to take a tally of your coffee consumption today.

A study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition concluded that drinking six or more cups of coffee a day may result in an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

Conflicted? Just wait.

Two 2017 studies concluded that moderate (think two to four cups) coffee consumption may lead to a longer life. The antioxidant-rich bean has also been found to reduce diseases such as type 2 diabetes, liver disease, Alzheimer's, and even some types of cancers.

So, it seems coffee drinkers might be able to stick around a few extra years and wait for scientists to concur on whether the drink is actually good for you.

Can coffee really sober you up?

We've all heard this at some point. Feeling tired after a few alcoholic drinks but want to power through the night? Chug a cup of coffee and you'll be good to go, right? Maybe not.

While consuming caffeine might make you feel more awake, it does nothing to make you less drunk. In fact, you may be less likely to realize how drunk you actually are. Concerned parties worry that this feeling may lead inebriated people to drive drunk, drink a dangerous amount of alcohol, or make impaired decisions thinking that they are "sobered up."

Is drinking coffee bad for the environment?

While the bean itself is natural, coffee culture produces an absurd amount of waste. You've got disposable cups, filters, straws, plastic tops, stirrers, tiny creamer cups, single-use machine cups, napkins, grounds, etc.

The conscious consumer may be able to avoid this by using reusable products, but even the process of growing coffee to meet global demand can be harmful to the environment. Coffee beans make up only half of the actual coffee cherries from which the beans are harvested, creating a large amount of waste product just to get the beans themselves.

National Coffee Day Deals and Freebies!

7-Eleven: For a limited time with the 7Rewards app, get any size coffee for $1. Download the free app at www.7-eleven.com/7rewards.

Barnes & Noble: Get a free hot or iced tall coffee with the purchase of a bakery case item Sunday.

Circle K: Get a free medium coffee Sunday with the Circle K app at participating locations. Also customers can get a free Belvita Breakfast Biscuit with their coffee Sunday.

Corner Bakery Cafe: From Sunday through TuesdayOct. 1, get a free coffee – any brewed hand-roasted coffee or cold brew – with any purchase and a coupon posted at www.cornerbakerycafe.com/offers.

Coupons.com: Through Monday, get up to $2.50 in cashback deposited in your PayPal account with the savings app’s National Coffee Day rebate. Download the app, then look for "Special Offers" in the store list, tap the offer and purchase a single cup of hot coffee at select stores by 11:59 p.m. PST Monday, Sept. 30. Then you have until Oct. 3 to submit the itemized receipt on the app. Participating restaurants include Dunkin’, 7-Eleven, Starbucks, McDonald’s, Dunkin’, 7-Eleven, Tim Hortons, Peet’s Coffee, Subway, Burger King, Taco Bell, Denny’s, Carl's Jr. and IHOP.

Dunkin’: Buy a hot coffee and get a second cup of equal or greater value for free Sunday. Also through Dec. 31 from 2 to 6 p.m. daily, get a medium-sized Dunkin’ Latte, Cappuccino or Americano for $2.

Godiva Boutiques: Coffee bags are buy one, get one 50% off Sunday.

Krispy Kreme: Get a free coffee and one Original Glazed Doughnut Sunday, no purchase necessary. Also through Sunday, participating locations are serving the Original Filled, Coffee Kreme Doughnut. Find locations at www.krispykreme.com.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores: On Sunday and Monday, get a large 24-ounce coffee or hot beverage for $1. On both days, hot beverage sales will go to Love’s 20th annual Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals campaign.

McDonald's: Not a National Coffee Day deal, but with the McDonald's app, purchase five McCafé drinks and get one free. Download the app at www.mcdonalds.com. Also check the app for other deals.

Peet's Coffee: From Friday through Sunday, purchase one pound of beans at 25% off and get a free drip coffee or tea at participating Peet’s coffeebars.

Speedway: Through Sunday, buy any size coffee and get a free package of Belvita breakfast biscuits.

Starbucks: The coffee giant doesn't have a freebie this year, but through Sunday, U.S. stores will have Siren's Blend coffee. Starbucks says that for every cup of the medium roast sold, 15 cents will be distributed between International Women’s Coffee Alliance and Days for Girls, two organizations that support empowering women and girls.

Tim Hortons: On Saturday and Sunday, place an order through the chain’s mobile app and get a free reward that can be redeemed for coffee, eligible beverages and baked goods. Download the app at www.timhortons.com.

Vitality Bowls: Get a free coffee with purchase of a medium or large bowl Sunday. Limit one offer per person and not valid with any other discounts.

Wawa: Wawa Rewards members get a free cup of coffee Sunday. Join the program at www.wawarewards.com.

Whole Foods Market: The grocery chain has teamed up with High Brew Coffee and together are offering free cans of the coffee with a coupon Sunday. Get a coupon at www.highbrewcoffee.com.

Information from CNN was used in this report.