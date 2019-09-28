ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando celebrated the reopening of a children's park this weekend.

Willows Park reopens with new playground equipment

Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, City Commissioner Regina Hill cut the ribbon

Mayor Buddy Dyer and District 5 City Commissioner Regina Hill officially cut the ribbon Saturday for the reopening of the new Willows Park.

The park has new playground equipment, which is designed to give kids a space to connect with each other and develop physical and emotional skills.

"The outcome of it is so gorgeous it's like a gem a rhinestone in the rough, so we really appreciate all the time and the energy that everybody took to make this park way better," resident Harrietta Fouquet said.

Dyer says his goal to have a park within a 10-minute walk of every resident in the city of Orlando.