PALM BAY, Fla. – The Brevard County community showed their support Saturday for a single mother struggling to stay afloat while caring for her disabled son, Nolan.

Brevard Community helps raise money for Melissa Gardinal

Gardinal lost her home to mold a month ago

Her 8-year-old son Nolan who is permanently disabled

A few months ago, Melissa Gardinal lost her home to mold and not being able to work. Her son, 8-year-old Nolan, is permanently disabled after being diagnosed with encephalitis and meningitis and needs 24/7 care.

"I was told that Nolan wouldn't survive and if he did my life and his will be forever changed," Gardinal said.

Ernest Martinez Jr. said he's been following Nolan's story on Facebook and couldn't sit back and do nothing. Martinez, a motorcycle rider, asked his friend Tim Bishop who runs Space Coast Harley Davidson Charity if they could hold a fundraiser “Rolling for Nolan.”

Bishop got the ball rolling.

They gave free beer for donations, there was live music, and food trucks, all to raise funds to help Gardinal get a new home.

“The riders on the Space Coast are the ones who contribute, bikers are not mean people we want to make sure whomever is not represented is,” Bishop said.

Martinez's two daughters met Nolan for the first time and said he wants the fundraiser to be a learning experience about helping other, which is the legacy he hopes to pass down to his kids.

“Show them that daddy does things to help other people so they'll have that same attitude and spirit when they grow up,” Martinez said.

Gardinal says it takes almost two hours to get Nolan out the door and needs a home adapted to his needs like wheelchair ramps and wider doors to fit a hospital bed. Many things standard houses don't have but needs especially as he gets older.

Right now Gardinal is able to carry him and lift him into his wheelchair but as he gets heavier he's going to need additional equipment.

“As a single mother not able to work to provide for my son, I will provide for him for a long as I can,” Gardinal said.

Gardinal said losing her permanent home and staying at temporary housing is something she never thought could happen to her and her son.

A GoFundMe has also been set up to help Gardinal.

