ORLANDO, Fla. — President Donald Trump is planning to be in Florida next week to tout his health agenda.

White House says Trump will visit The Villages next week

President is expected to tout his health care agenda

Trip was postponed from August after El Paso shootings

The president will visit The Villages on Thursday. He is expected to sign an executive order regarding Medicare, though what that order will be hasn't been disclosed.

Although the visit will be an official White House stop and not a campaign event, The Villages is a Republican stronghold.

Trump's visit was originally scheduled for August but was postponed after the mass shootings in El Paso. Twenty-two people were killed in the August 3 shootings.

We'll post more details about the president's visit as they become available.