KISSIMMEE, Fla. — State Rep. John Cortes hosted a packed town hall Thursday night to talk about Homeowners Association reform in Osceola County.
- Residents express concerns with Osceola HOA policies
- State Rep. John Cortes hosted town hall Thursday night
- Cortes working on 4 HOA-related bills
Residents from about 25 different HOAs filled the room. The Department of Business & Professional Regulation was present to take in people’s questions.
People complained about a number of concerns like not having routine elections, misappropriated funds, and lack of transparency.
Auxiliadora Gutierrez, a resident at Quail Ridge, said she’s been dealing with HOA issues for nine years and called this a nightmare.
“They put a lien saying I didn’t pay my dues. I have always been current in my HOA, and I have all the proof,” Gutierrez said.
Maria Napolitano, a resident at Turnberry Reserve, said they haven’t seen elections for their HOA board since 2012.
“Turnberry Reserve needs a huge makeover, and we need a new board. So we need the whole community to come together as a whole if they want change,” Napolitano said.
Cortes is working on four different bills regarding HOA.