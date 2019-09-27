KISSIMMEE, Fla. — State Rep. John Cortes hosted a packed town hall Thursday night to talk about Homeowners Association reform in Osceola County.

  • Residents express concerns with Osceola HOA policies
  • State Rep. John Cortes hosted town hall Thursday night
  • Cortes working on 4 HOA-related bills
  • More Osceola County coverage

Residents from about 25 different HOAs filled the room. The Department of Business & Professional Regulation was present to take in people’s questions.

People complained about a number of concerns like not having routine elections, misappropriated funds, and lack of transparency.

Auxiliadora Gutierrez, a resident at Quail Ridge, said she’s been dealing with HOA issues for nine years and called this a nightmare.

“They put a lien saying I didn’t pay my dues. I have always been current in my HOA, and I have all the proof,” Gutierrez said.

Maria Napolitano, a resident at Turnberry Reserve, said they haven’t seen elections for their HOA board since 2012.

“Turnberry Reserve needs a huge makeover, and we need a new board. So we need the whole community to come together as a whole if they want change,” Napolitano said.

Cortes is working on four different bills regarding HOA.