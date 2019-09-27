KISSIMMEE, Fla. — State Rep. John Cortes hosted a packed town hall Thursday night to talk about Homeowners Association reform in Osceola County.

Residents express concerns with Osceola HOA policies

State Rep. John Cortes hosted town hall Thursday night

Cortes working on 4 HOA-related bills

More Osceola County coverage

Residents from about 25 different HOAs filled the room. The Department of Business & Professional Regulation was present to take in people’s questions.

People complained about a number of concerns like not having routine elections, misappropriated funds, and lack of transparency.

State Representative John Cortes is hosting a town hall as we speak, to talk about HOA reform with Osceola County residents. One of his legal aides is speaking behind the podium in this picture. @MyNews13 #News13Osceola pic.twitter.com/gLBWmht8q5 — Stephanie Bechara (@BecharaReports) September 26, 2019

Auxiliadora Gutierrez, a resident at Quail Ridge, said she’s been dealing with HOA issues for nine years and called this a nightmare.

“They put a lien saying I didn’t pay my dues. I have always been current in my HOA, and I have all the proof,” Gutierrez said.

Maria Napolitano, a resident at Turnberry Reserve, said they haven’t seen elections for their HOA board since 2012.

“Turnberry Reserve needs a huge makeover, and we need a new board. So we need the whole community to come together as a whole if they want change,” Napolitano said.

Cortes is working on four different bills regarding HOA.