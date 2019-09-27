ORLANDO, Fla. — Despite lingering racial tension, today’s world is much more integrated than it was in the 1960s when some Central Florida students went to schools that were completely segregated.

Want to screen the documentary? Visit marchingforwardfilm.org .

A new documentary captures how a band director at an Orange County high school brought people together and established decades of excellence – all through music.

Samantha Saint Louis says she was emotional when she got her first look at Marching Forward, a new documentary.

“I was like wow, I’m actually in it. I’m actually history in the making,” said Saint Louis, a Jones High School senior.

The film shows the rich history of a marching band that’s about a lot more than making music.

“Listening to us play and then comparing that to then is just very cool to see,” said senior Jarelle Glover.

In 1964, Jones High School’s band joined Edgewater High School’s band in going to the World’s Fair. Jones High was all black, Edgewater High all white. But in a time of deep segregation, music transcended racial division.

Jones High School students finally got their first look at the documentary, years in the making, that captures the marching band’s diverse history and continued excellence.

“It was also great to hear the sounds and hear how the quality of our band has remained over the years,” said senior Tahodja Bond.

For 40 years, Jones High School’s longtime band director James “Chief” Wilson led the way. He died last December, but some of his family were there at the school for the documentary’s screenings.

“My father gave his entire career to educating students so they could have better lives,” said Nina Wilson. “Those kids used music education to become doctors, lawyers, musicians – every profession in life – and a lot of people have successful lives because of music education.”

Better lives for people like Saint Louis, who says the school’s marching band has taught her to always strive to be great.

“It’s a family, so we all try to make sure we look and be the best we can all be,” said Saint Louis.

Now, the students hope everyone who sees the documentary will know the greatness they already know is there.