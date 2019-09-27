FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Dog tethering is a hot button issue in Flagler County, and there is a lot of controversy over a new ordinance dealing with the issue that just passed.

New ordinance allows dog tethering certain restrictions

Ordinance was re-written after some organizations voiced concerns

More Flagler County headlines

At the Flagler Humane Society , Executive Director Amy Carotenuto sees the effects of tethering firsthand.​ In fact, she says tethered dogs are brought in almost weekly, which is why she’s totally against the practice.

“Chaining a dog, to me, is one of the worst forms of animal cruelty," Carotenuto said. "It is torture."

Now, she’s disappointed that a new ordinance she helped with was changed from anti-tethering to allowing tethering with some restrictions. It also did away with requiring constant access to water and some vaccinations.

“As it is written, the animals have to be off of their chain for 10 hours a day, which is okay, but that is hard to enforce," Carotenuto said. "Are our officers going to have to camp somewhere and watch? Because it doesn’t say what 10 hours, it doesn’t say continual, so is impossible to enforce.”

A Flagler County spokesperson says the ordinance was re-written after some organizations voiced their concerns.

“We wanted to get all of our stakeholders input, and that includes the American Kennel Club. They contacted us an hour before, but so did the Florida Veterinary Association," said Julie Murphy, Public Information Officer for Flagler County. "So it's very important to take into account their feelings when we are going to change an ordinance.”

The American Kennel Club said in a phone call with Spectrum News 13 that they believe the original ordinance was too absolute and would turn responsible pet owners into law breakers by default.

“It’s very frustrating, it feels like a real loss for the animals,” Carotenuto said.

Despite the changes and the controversy, commissioners unanimously approved the ordinance.

“My feelings were it’s better to get something on the books than nothing at all and have this thing keep dragging out, and you know I believe if it’s not perfect, we just keep chipping away at it and get it right," said Joe Mullins, Flagler County Commissioner.

However, Carotenuto still hopes to see changes.

“A dog on a chain in your backyard is just part of your backyard, he’s not part of your family,” Carotenuto said.

According to the county, the reason they wanted to have a new ordinance in the first place was to give animal control officers more power. Now, with the new ordinance, officers can issue civil citations for animal cruelty.