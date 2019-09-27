ORLANDO, Fla. — Farley is a 1-year-old tabby with olive eyes and a temperament like most other adoptable cats rescued from a blazing-hot box truck last month: fearful.

23 of 88 cats found in box truck ready for adoption

Panting, lethargic pets saved from box truck in August

Officials: 2 men found with cats should be charged

READ: Descriptions of 23 adoptable box truck cats (PDF)

Finding new homes for Farley and 22 other cats rescued from a U-Haul box truck is a top priority for Orange County Animal Services, spokeswoman Samantha Holsten said.

Animal lovers are worried the cats will be euthanized soon if they don’t find new homes.

Those cats were among the original 88 that a deputy found in a U-Haul parked in a wooded lot in the area of 36th Street and South John Young Parkway at 12:30 p.m. August 14.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office investigated the two men found with the truck.

“Our detectives believed there was probable cause to charge the two men in the case with animal cruelty,’’ the agency said Friday. The case was forwarded to the State Attorney’s Office, which will decide whether to file charges.

“If they decide to file charges, arrest warrants will be issued,” the Sheriff’s Office added.

The origin of the cats remains a mystery. One clue was revealed in a statement from Animal Services: “Following eviction from their residence, the owners of the cats loaded them into a truck with intentions to release them in North Florida.” Additional details haven’t been released about that allegation.

Meanwhile, officials with Orange County Animal Services have been looking for the right homes for the mostly frightened felines.

“The remaining cats are fearful and have shown reluctance to utilize the litter box, meaning they will need special caretakers able to help acclimate them to life indoors,” Holsten said. “Animal Services has reached out to registered rescue partners and networked these cats asking that anyone interested commit by Tuesday, October 1.”

Only one of the 23 cats is considered friendly. That cat, Varia, and all the others have medical concerns.

Holsten said finding homes for these cats is very important because it is caring for a total of 250 cats.

“After that October 1 date, the shelter will re-evaluate the situation, and shelter capacity, and make a determination on how to move forward,” Holsten said.