APOPKA. Fla. — A Puerto Rican woman living in Apopka is sharing her story in the hopes her story can inspire others to never give up on their dreams. She overcame language barriers to pursue her dream.

Lyneida Cubero arrived in Florida in 2016

Fluent in English after 4 months of ESOL classes

Pursuing a Master's Degree in Finance

More Orange County stories

Here are a few things to know about Lyneida Cubero:

1. Cubero arrived in Florida in 2016. She has a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting and she wanted to pursue her career in the mainland.

2. When she arrived, she couldn’t speak English. She had to postpone her career and took a job as a cafeteria worker at Seminole County Public Schools. She also struggled to speak with her son, who mostly spoke English.

3. According to a Pew Research Center Survey , 32 percent of Hispanics living in the U.S. cannot either.

4. She took ESOL classes at the Goodwill Apopka Job Connection Center and after four months became fluent.

5. She now works at a financing job like she always wanted to at Orlando Florida Credit Union as a bank teller.

6. She is now pursuing her master’s degree in financing.

7. All sales from all 49 Central Florida Goodwill retail stores fund all 11 Job Connection centers. ​