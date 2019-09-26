As several news outlets have recently noted, the Seneca Gaming Corporation is seeking applicants for “sportsbook managers” and “sportsbook ticket writers” at its casinos in Buffalo, Niagara Falls and Salamanca.

The Senecas have said for several weeks they are making progress on their sports betting operation but have been reluctant to give a specific timeline on when things will be in place. Since the state Gaming Commission establishes regulations this summer, the other tribes as well as the four sanctioned non-Indian Upstate casinos have already launched their sportsbooks.

However, the Senecas don’t seem to feel a sense of urgency. President Rickey Armstrong, Sr. did not provide any opening dates when asked Wednesday. He did say the corporation recently approved its management agreement and it “should be coming up anytime soon here.”

A Seneca spokesperson said they are still working through an external process. Their casinos will have a benefit others in Upstate do not.

They are in close proximity to two “Big 4” professional sports teams – the Buffalo Bills and the Buffalo Sabres.