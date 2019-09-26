SANFORD, Fla. — Historic Downtown Sanford could soon have some new tenants, but already some people who live there are fighting to keep their new neighbors out.

CFAN contracted to buy buildings, property near downtown Sanford

Many residents against move, saying it will impact downtown traffic

For 20 years, Denny Gibbs has lived in Sanford’s Historic District. Now, she and many of her neighbors are banding together against a religious group looking to move in nearby.

CFAN stands for Christ for All Nations, an Evangelistic Ministry based out of Orlando that is now under contract to buy buildings and property from the First Baptist Church, just four blocks from 1st Street in downtown Sanford.

“Of course we would like to see the Baptist church occupied,” Gibbs said. “This particular project I think will have too big of an impact outside of their property.”

Denny’s concern as well as her neighbors’ is that there just isn’t enough parking for residents and eventual CFAN conference attendees.

According to CFAN, they plan to host monthly conferences that could potentially bring in 200 to 500 cars for an event, and host 500 to 800 people over the course of a few days.

“We’d be extremely understanding of the concerns of the community and to make sure that we handle that responsibly,” CFAN International Director Russell Benson said. “I don’t think it is going to be a distraction, they won’t hear sound on the outside thing like that. We will have people leaving from a church service at 9, 9:30 — that could be something that happens.”

According to Benson, CFAN would need to renovate the interior of the buildings and would work with the city to maintain its historic status. If the sale goes through, the hope is to have their campus open as soon as 2020.

Until that time, residents like Denny Gibbs have other ideas.

“Our goal I think is to go to public hearing and try to get reasonable numbers that would have lesser impacts,” Gibbs said.

In the meantime, the streets of downtown Sanford are currently clear and residents will continue campaigning for as long as they can.

CFAN said that for a normal Monday to Friday schedule that does not include a conference or Sunday worship, they would only have 10 to 20 people at most working on campus.