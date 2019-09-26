OCALA, Fla. — The Marion County man suspected of killing his wife and her four children in July told investigators he bludgeoned her to death with a baseball bat, his arrest affidavit states.

Jones, 38, told investigators he got into an argument with 32-year-old Casei Jones on July 10 at their Summerfield home on the 14000 block of SE 86th Terrace. During the dispute, she grabbed a baseball bat, he said.

“Michael Jones stated that he took it away from her and struck her repeatedly with the bat, killing her,” his arrest affidavit states.

The record doesn’t detail how the children were killed.

Jones was found in Georgia, charged with second-degree murder in his wife’s death and is being held without bond at the Marion County Jail.

More charges are pending against him in connection to the deaths of the children: Cameron, 10, Preston, 5, Mercallie, 2, and Aiyana, 1.

The bodies of four children were found in the woods of south Georgia after Jones got into a single-vehicle crash and told responding authorities about a body in his vehicle , which turned out to be Casei Jones's.

Investigators said he admitted that he hid the “other bodies."

Family members contacted the Marion County Sheriff’s Office on September 14, saying they were worried about Casei Jones because they had not heard from her in weeks. The agency announced two days later that they found her body in Georgia and her husband was being questioned about her death and the missing children.