WASHINGTON — Major developments are expected Thursday in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

It's the whistleblower — and the complaint that launched the probe — taking center stage. Things are expected to move fast in Washington Thursday as House Democrats prepare to pursue the impeachment of Trump.

There are two big things to watch Thursday concerning the whistleblower complaint:

One, expect the whistle blower complaint the White House has so far blocked from congress to be released. Republican lawmakers last night said the document was declassified and will be released sometime Thursday.

Second, Director of National Intelligence Joseph McGuire is expected to testify before Congress concerning the whistleblower complaint. His investigation into the complaint was conducted secretly earlier this summer.

White House releases memo of phone call with Ukrainian president

5-page memo details 30-minute call that took place July 25

Memo is at heart of impeachment inquiry announced by House speaker

The White House made the complaint available to select intelligence committee members Wednesday.

Reactions were split down party lines with most Democrats saying the complaint is deeply troubling. Republicans say the whistleblower cleary had political bias against the president.

"By the White House's own transcript," said Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Winter Park). "It confirms that the president asked for a favor from a foreign leader to investigate his political opponent and I think that that is a stunning revelation."

Everything in the complaint was based on second hand, not first hand knowledge.

Democrats representing Florida in the house call this blatant election intereference, while Republicans say this is an unwarranted political hit job leading in to 2020.

"I think the president wanted to ensure that if there was corruption going on in his government," said Rep. Greg Steube (R-Sarasota). "And if the Ukrainians were involved in somehow involving the 2016 elections that this new president in the Ukraine should investigate that, and they absolutely should investigate that."

It appears likely Democrats would have enough votes to impeach President Trump in the house but the Senate would hold the actual legal proceedings — and in the Senate — Democrats would need to flip more than a dozen Republicans to get a 2/3rds vote.

And that is assuming Republicans in the senate would even take up the issue — which is unlikely.