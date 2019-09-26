CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Plaza Midwood is one neighborhood in Charlotte that is both growing and seeing long time businesses either close or change hands.

The latter is true for a place that has become synonymous with good southern eating and authentic southern hospitality.

Despite the many changes, Dish restaurant maintained its status as a staple and after 17 years in the business, there is another change coming. Owners Penny Craver and Maggie Stubbs announced they are selling the business and retiring after a successful run.

"We have been very blessed with this business, now we're just tired," Stubbs said. "We had very little experience in restaurants when we first came in."

Word of mouth was all the publicity they would need as the owners say they never needed much advertising. It is the cuisine that has allowed Dish to build a lengthy list of repeat customers.

"They use fresh fruits and vegetables," customer Elijah Adams said. He works across from the business and says he eats there regularly.

This wasn't Craver's first go-round as a business owner. She owned and operated the legendary Tremont Music Hall for 10 years.

"I watched this neighborhood go downhill and then hit bottom, but there was a charm about this neighborhood," she said.

Charm, that's made Plaza Midwood even more charming.

"The last seven years we have seen a blow up in businesses around here," Stubbs said.

Adams is only optimistic about the changes happening around him.

"I think we're building for the future, for the next 10, 20 years," he said.

The future is precisely what the current owners are focused on.

"I just want to enjoy my life before I get really old, because this is an early retirement," Cravers said.

However, it’s a retirement they only agreed to take if Dish's new owners made a couple of assurances: owners with passion, maintaining staff, and keeping the same recipes.