ORLANDO, Fla. — Hundreds of people remain stranded at Orlando International Airport after the United Kingdom-based company Thomas Cook Airlines abruptly shut down.

U.K. citizen Dawn Terry and her family came to MCO around noon Wednesday for what they thought would be their repatriation flight back home. So did Denise Brooks and her family.

But when they all tried to board Wednesday’s flight, they weren't allowed aboard.

“’No, your names not on the manifesto,’” Brooks recalled of what officials told her. “Why tell us to come if our names aren’t on it?”

Brooks says this trip was for her grandchildren’s birthday, but now it’s turned into a nightmare.

“(There are) 150 people here today with no hotel room. We’ve got no food. We’ve only just had water delivered, and we’re unsure when we’re going to get a flight home,” Terry said.

Central Floridians like James Escobar and his family are also sharing the nightmare — but overseas.

“My wife and I have to get back to work. Our daughter has to get back to school,” Escobar told Spectrum News over Skype.

Escobar and his family were in the U.K. on vacation when the airline shut down. He told us there’s been no help from the U.S. government or any other airline for them.

Escobar says they’ll now have to cut their vacation short or risk being stranded for weeks, or paying more than $5,000 out of pocket.

Many of the families at MCO were able to get hotel rooms for the night, but they have to return to the airport to get updates on their flights, which seem to change hourly.

“There’s no information. No one can tell us anything,” Terry said.

Officials from the British consulate are in Orlando updating people on when they can possibly get on a flight.