MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Brevard beachside school is now better prepared if the worst happens on their campus.

"Go Buckets" filled with critical first aid supplies

Every classroom at Gemini Elementary will have one

The buckets include "Stop the Bleed" kits

More Brevard County headlines

Gemini Elementary School has medical kit and AED (automated external defibrillator) in the school's common area. But now, every classroom has a “Go Bucket,” filled with critical first aid supplies.

"To have medical equipment on the ground, where our kids are, is amazing," says Katie Cox, a former nurse, who has a fourth grader and kindergartner who go to Gemini.

She is trained in active shooter scenarios, and knows the value of schools being prepared.

"Seconds count when it's life or death," Cox said.

"It's vital. Our students safety is our number one priority," says Gemini Elementary School Principal Jennifer Julian.

The buckets include "Stop the Bleed" kits with a tourniquet, gloves bandages, gauze, scissors, and sponges.

The effort was spearheaded by the Melbourne Beach Volunteer Fire Department Inc., the nonprofit arm of the agency.

A fundraiser was formed and the group raised $6,000, purchasing 60 buckets for the school and beyond.

"We put the buckets in every church, every private school, the library, so the entire town of Melbourne Beach is covered," said Deputy Chief Gavin Brown of the Melbourne Beach Volunteer Fire Department.

"It just shows their commitment to the community and the great job they do every day," Principal Julian added.

"To insure that our kids are going to be safe, whatever the danger may come, is what's important," Cox said.

In the coming weeks, the fire department will begin training teachers and staff how to use the kits.​

All Brevard County schools have at least one of the medical kits, but the fire department hopes other cities will add more of them.