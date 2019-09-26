ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You can find your fair share of wineries across the Sunshine State, but at one spot in St. Petersburg, they're doing things a little bit different.

Here are five things you should know about Florida Orange Groves Winery:

Florida Orange Groves Winery is a three-generation family-run winery. Instead of using grapes, they use all different types of fruits to handcraft their wine.



While you need to be 21 to taste the wine, people of all ages can tour the winery, getting a behind-the-scenes look at how they create their unique wine.



On-site, they have an entire tasting room and gift shop.



The Florida Orange Groves Winery is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.



For more information, check out their website .