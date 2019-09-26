ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You can find your fair share of wineries across the Sunshine State, but at one spot in St. Petersburg, they're doing things a little bit different.
Here are five things you should know about Florida Orange Groves Winery:
- Florida Orange Groves Winery is a three-generation family-run winery. Instead of using grapes, they use all different types of fruits to handcraft their wine.
- While you need to be 21 to taste the wine, people of all ages can tour the winery, getting a behind-the-scenes look at how they create their unique wine.
- On-site, they have an entire tasting room and gift shop.
- The Florida Orange Groves Winery is open Monday through Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
- For more information, check out their website.