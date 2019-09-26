FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Flagler County Detention Deputy Jarred Tazewell resigned after an internal investigation into alleged excessive use of force.

Video appears to show Flagler deputy hitting inmate

State Attorney's Office declined to file charges

Flagler Sheriff said alleged actions violated agency policies

Surveillance video appeared to show Tazewell opening the door of a confinement cell when an inmate, who had a walker, threw the walker at Tazewell.

In response, the video appears to show Tazewell hit the inmate in the face with a closed fist, causing the inmate to fall backwards.

A criminal investigation was conducted, but the State Attorney's Office declined to file charges. However, an internal investigation found that Tazewell violated agency polices.

“I think the deputy spontaneously reacted to this, and the problem is he reacted wrong and inappropriately based on our training and our expectations of use of force, and I just won’t tolerate that,” said Sheriff Rick Staley of the Flagler County Sheriff's Office.

Tazewell resigned before disciplinary action was taken.