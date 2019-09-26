There's a new shop in Parma on West Ridge Road where customers can enjoy a cup of coffee with their dog.

Cindy Ackerman and her husband, Rich, love dogs, inspiring them to open Woffies Gourmet Dog Bakery 10 years ago. Now, they’ve expanded their pet-friendly business by opening Coffee and Canines right next door.

Spencer the French bulldog is super happy he gets a treat and his dad Chris can enjoy a cup of coffee ☕️ ...together . Coffee and Canines opens at 5087 W. Ridge Rd Sunday. #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/Fi8X5pv6z6 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) September 26, 2019

“We wanted to create a destination for the six or seven months that we are covered in snow and you can't get outside with your dogs,” Rich Ackerman said. “What better place than a place where you can relax and find other people with common interests and enjoy a simple cup of coffee with your dogs?"

They serve Finger Lakes Roasters Coffee and sweet treats for people and their furry best friends alike.

"It is all about bringing your dog. Coffee is second but bringing your dog is first,” Cindy Ackerman said. “This is the only place where you can come have cup of coffee and sit with your dog. Your dog can pick out a cookie. You can sit and socialize with your dog."

I am no matchmaker but I think PekoeBella and Spencer are in love. ❤️ 🐾 Coffee and Canines opens Sunday in Parma. Dog lovers unite ...over coffee! #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/loR6n2YUMh — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) September 26, 2019

Coffee and Canines’ grand opening is Sunday. They'll celebrate with $1 coffee and a whole lot of treats for dogs. Woofies and Coffee and Canines is located at 5087 West Ridge Rd. Parma.