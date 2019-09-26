Governor Cuomo has named the winners of the 76West Clean Energy Competition.

Optimus Technologies is the grand prize winner and is expanding its business near Binghamton. The company is based in Pittsburgh, and develops technology for medium and heavy duty diesel engines.

"We're reducing emissions, carbon emissions by about 80 percent. And it enables heavy duty vehicles like garbage trucks and tractor-trailers to actually have a carbon footprint less than what an equivalent electric vehicle would be," said Colin Huwlyer, CEO of Optimus Technologies.

Optimus Technologies will use part of the $1 million they won to create a manufacturing facility in the Southern Tier.