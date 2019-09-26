NATIONWIDE — Food-delivery service DoorDash confirmed Thursday that a data breach has impacted about 4.9 million of its users.

Breach impacts users who joined DoorDash on/before April 15, 2018

User can call 855-646-4683 for support

In a blog post , DoorDash said an “unauthorized third party” accessed user data on May 4, 2019.

Customers, “dashers,” and merchants who joined DoorDash on or before April 15, 2018 are affected by the breach, the company said. Those who joined after that date were not impacted.

The company said the following user data could have been accessed:

Profile information, including names, email addresses, and delivery addresses

Last four digits of cards used by customers

For some merchants, dashers, last four digits of their bank account number

Driver's license numbers of 1,000 dashers

In the post, DoorDash said it has taken steps to enhance security, secure user data, and block the threat.

Although the company said passwords weren't accessed, it's encouraging users to change their passwords as a precaution.

DoorDash said users with questions can contact its 24/7 call center at 855-646-4683.