FLORIDA — Two vaping-related deaths — one in Florida and one in Georgia — brought the nationwide total to 11 on Wednesday.

The Florida Department of Health posted an updated case count of vaping-related illnesses to their website Tuesday, which included one death. One day later, the Georgia Department of Health also reported a death.

The individual in Georgia reportedly had a history of "heavy nicotine vaping," according to the state agency. However, they did not report that the individual had a history of vaping other substances, such as THC.

No information regarding the individual who died in Florida has been made available by the Florida Department of Health.