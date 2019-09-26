FLORIDA — Two vaping-related deaths — one in Florida and one in Georgia — brought the nationwide total to 11 on Wednesday.
The Florida Department of Health posted an updated case count of vaping-related illnesses to their website Tuesday, which included one death. One day later, the Georgia Department of Health also reported a death.
The individual in Georgia reportedly had a history of "heavy nicotine vaping," according to the state agency. However, they did not report that the individual had a history of vaping other substances, such as THC.
No information regarding the individual who died in Florida has been made available by the Florida Department of Health.
As of last week, at least 530 cases of lung injury associated with vaping or the use of e-cigarette products have been reported to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.