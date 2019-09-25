SANTA MONICA, Calif. – A fire for what he does drives the owner of Astro's donuts and fried chicken on Santa Monica’s Main Street.

As the new kid on the block, Art Levitt is hoping to solidify his business as a staple in the Ocean Park area. The former CEO of companies like Hard Rock Café International and Fandango, decided to leave the entertainment industry to try something new.

Astro's started in Washington DC, but after Levitt tried it there, he wanted to bring it to the West Coast and set up shop in downtown LA and Santa Monica about six months ago.

Rents are rising all over L.A., there is upward pressure on wages, which is good for workers but squeezes margins for new small businesses.

The City of L.A. and Santa Monica are considering a vacancy tax on storefronts that are left empty as a way to push property owners to fill the spaces. Landlords can actually profit from keeping a place vacant to write off losses and borrow money on a building’s expected rents.

This doesn’t help the community though.

In a progressive place like Santa Monica, restaurants are the anchor tenants of any block, according to Hunter Hall, Executive Director of the Main Street Business Improvement Association,

Hall says that the city has added public parklets and tentpole events like the summer solstice and coast, as a way to revitalize the street.

“Just because you see your local restaurant that is maybe busy on a Thursday or Friday night, that doesn’t mean that they are necessarily a successful business, that just means they are busy," said Hall. "What’s really happening is the paradigm shift of online shopping and food delivery that is affecting Main Street U.S.A., not just Main Street Santa Monica.”

As for Levitt and the future of Astro's?

“For us we take it day by day, minute by minute, customer by customer,” said Levitt.

They say good things come to those who wait.