A new studio in Webster is teaching kids all about creative trades like sewing and cooking.

The Creativity Shell located at 807 Ridge Road in Webster has after school and homeschool classes for kids aged 5 to 17.

Students start off learning the basics of sewing, textiles, baking and cooking to improve their skills, patience and confidence.

The Creativity Shell on Ridge Rd. Webster has classes for kids 5-17 AND adult classes too. It’s a nonprofit that’s mission is to use creative trades to educate and inspire. Fabric donations are appreciated. 🧵 #education #homeschool #art #sew #YourMorningRochester pic.twitter.com/OOXj2k71Jj — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) September 25, 2019

"Sewing is such a life skill, we think that every child should know how to do it,” said Shelancia Daniel, the executive and creative director at The Creativity Shell. “This is about practical skills. Kids learn in so many different ways."

Kai Furuta, 8, started sewing for the first time at Creativity Shell.

"I started like a year ago and I have always loved sewing but before that I had no idea what sewing is and once I got into it I loved it,” Kai said. “The first thing I made was a stuffed animal. It was a unicorn and it was the best."

The Creativity Shell is a not-for-profit. Fabric, thread and knitting donations are appreciated. People can register for classes or learn how to make a donation here.