PLANT CITY, Fla. — A rural Hillsborough County fertilizer plant that closed its doors over the summer will soon be back online.

Orlando-based Anuvia Plant Nutrients partners with Mosaic

$50 million worth of upgrades planned

Mosaic Company shut down its phosphate-producing facility in June after global demand for the chemical declined. The plant had been open since 1965.

Anuvia Plant Nutrients, a company based in the Orlando area, partnered with Mosaic to produce environmentally-friendly fertilizer. Production is expected to start in June 2020.

Anuvia chose the Plant City site after scouting locations all over the country.

"This one really fits all of our needs and we're so excited to be working with Mosaic on this project, because this is a way that we can greatly expand our production and create jobs here in Plant City," said Alan Byrd, spokesman with Anuvia.

Anuvia is planning to spend $50 million to upgrade the Plant City site which will produce 1.2 million tons of fertilizer annually. The company also plans to hire about 135 people starting in December.