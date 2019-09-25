ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Frank Panachi opened New Harvest Cafe & Grill on Kirkman Road toward the beginning of the year.

Panachi's business affected by construction on Kirkman Road

Orange County plans for improvement get moved up

Universal Orlando willing to foot part of the bill

"We like this side of town. It's where I grew up," Panachi said.

Panachi's business not only lies in the shadow of the Universal Orlando , but the Interstate 4 corridor as well, where he said the construction can sometimes affect business.

"Right now, the traffic is in chaos," Panachi said. "A lot of times, you have no idea which lane is closed and which lane is open, and which side is closed, and which side is open."

He thinks there is something to be desired regarding the look and feel of the road.

"It starts with the city of Orlando or Orange County or whoever it is to take care of this area,” Panachi said. “They need to pay attention as well. It's not just the private businesses' job."

Orange County has had plans of a major Kirkman Road improvement project since 2001 .

Although the project is now in the county's 10-year plan, it continues to get fast-tracked, where Central Florida could see construction as soon as next summer. It is currently still in the design phase.

The project’s length is almost two miles from Universal Boulevard to Carrier Drive.

The improvements expected include a nearly two-mile stretch of more lanes, two bus lanes, bike lanes, sidewalks, and a new Sand Lake Road interchange in cooperation with the Florida Department of Transportation.

So what changed to make the timeline move up? In August, Universal Orlando announced the name of their fourth park: Universal's Epic Universe. The so-called "gate" will be just southeast of Kirkman Road and Sand Lake Road.

It now stands in everyone's interest to get the project done before the park opens, and Universal is willing to pay. The total cost to improve this stretch of Kirkman Road is estimated to be about $306 million. A Universal Orlando spokesperson says the company is ready to contribute about $165 million of that expense.

Universal also said if the expenses go about the estimated $306 million, they are willing to pay more.

Here is how Orange County broke down its costs: It has an estimate of $300 million.

$125 million from county (although please note that $300 million estimate for the road is an estimate, so this can change): Lump sum payment of $60 million at the end of construction (CRA funds) + $40 million (CRA Trust fund as a rebate to Universal) also at the end of construction in annual payments based on the incremental growth \ in taxable property values over the 2019 base year directly attributable to Universal's property located within the CRA + $25 million in impact fee credits = $125 million

$60 million CRA + $40 million tax incentive + $25 million impact fee credit = $125 million

There is also $16 million from the state Department of Economic Opportunity that the county will administer. This is a job growth grant.

As for Panachi, he has concerns in the short-term that construction may hurt his business, but he's excited for his long term prospects at that location.

"I'm very excited what's going on. I think Universal is only good for the city. They are expanding the area, cleaning up, opening more hotels..." Panachi said.