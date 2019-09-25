BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The recently approved 2019-2020 Brevard County budget raises taxes for certain homeowners, while other residents will see a slightly lower tax bill.

Brevard leaders approve its 2019-2020 budget

Sheriff's Office to get additional $6M in funding

Brevard commissioners approved the budget by a 4-to-1 vote.

With the new budget, the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office is expected to gain an additional $6 million to fund a new fleet, stun guns, and automated external defibrillators.

Also, for the first time since 2004, Brevard County Sheriff Office will hire extra deputies.

Here's some good news: For some residents, their property taxes will decrease by a few dollars.

“People who have $200,000 homes and have homestead exemption, they will see a slight decrease in the amount of property taxes they pay, but it’s not enough to buy a Disney ticket,” Communications Director Don Walker said.

For unincorporated Brevard County, property taxes are expected to increase, but not by much, he said.

“Most of the people paying the MSTU (Municipal Service Taxing Unit) will see an increase of about $4,” Walker said.

For Viera resident Eileen Whitfield, she can expect her taxes to go up annually but is OK with it.

“I'm a resident here, and I think it's because of all the growth, and you'd expect property taxes to go up,” Whitfield said.