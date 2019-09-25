The future of the North Country job economy is looking a little shaky.

"We just lost 460 jobs here in Jefferson County. The economy up here is a very delicate ecosystem," said Workplace Director Cheryl Mayforth.

Companies like Empire State Mines, Concentrix, and most recently ACCON are all getting rid of workers. Since the area is dependent on retail, manufacturing and agriculture jobs, the losses are hitting hard.

"There are really two factors there - One is the baby boomers are retiring and they're leaving the workforce, so that accounts for it. We are seeing a decrease in the population, and that too is accounting for some of the losses," Mayforth said.

This is why Governor Cuomo has created initiatives like Celebrate the Workforce Day, to bring more job opportunities throughout the state.

"We work day to day to bring new jobs in,” said North Country Chamber of Commerce President Garry Douglas. “To always take the place of those who leave because even in hot economic times there will be companies who make the decision to leave"

Although unemployment rates decreased or stayed steady in Jefferson, Lewis and St. Lawrence Counties, workforce officials fear the layoffs will spike those numbers.

Officials plan to continue to monitor the job economy while also working to provide more opportunities.