FLORIDA — Following Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement that the House will pursue a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, residents in Central Florida are sounding off.

Osceola County

In Osceola County, where more than 60 percent of voters in the 2016 Presidential Election voted for Hillary Clinton, residents are weighing in on President Trump’s impeachment inquiry.

Melao Bakery in Kissimmee was jam-packed with residents during lunch. Many of them with something to say about the inquiry.

Jorge Mejias: “I think impeachments need to be truly justified to be taken into consideration, not be driven by political whims. That's my personal opinion.”

John Rivera is a conservative Republican who says he doesn’t see himself voting Republican again for a while.

“If you’re doing wrong, regardless (of) if you’re a Republican, a Democrat, a Libertarian … if you’re doing wrong, you’re doing wrong. It doesn't matter. If you’re lying to the people, you’re lying to everybody. And I am not going to give you slack because you're from my party. I am a conservative all my life,” Rivera said.

Rivera said it doesn’t matter what the transcripts of the phone call between President Trump and the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy read that Trump should be impeached for other things.

Brevard County

In Brevard County, support for President Trump during these impeachment talks is as expected. The county overwhelming voted for him 2016.

Big opinions usually flow out of Melbourne's "That Little Restaurant," known locally as a Republican stronghold. But now that an impeachment inquiry is official, the gloves are off for people like Beverly Ransom and Pauline Walton.

The neighbors of 30 years routinely sip coffee at the diner, and on Wednesdatm their opinions were clear.

"I think most of the country likes what he's doing, and that he's doing a good job," Walton said. "And so they are looking for every angle they can possibly find to try (to) impeach him."

Each of the people Spectrum News 13 spoke to Wednesday also said they believe the House and Senate won't have enough votes to impeach.