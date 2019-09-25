WASHINGTON — Reaction is pouring in from both sides of the political aisle after the release of details from the phone call between President Donald Trump and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday.

The release of the document changed few minds about impeachment on Capitol Hill, with Democrats pushing forward with the inquiry and Republicans defending President Trump.

“The issue here is that the President abused his executive power,” said Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-Florida 7th District) in an interview with Spectrum News.

“At a time when we are trying to secure our elections from foreign interference, to have our president invite that type of interference is stunning,” she added.

Murphy has been hesitant to embrace an impeachment inquiry, but now is supportive of moving ahead with caution, joining a growing group of House Democrats who believe the five-page memo is enough to launch impeachment hearings.

“I believe the President used the word I need a ‘favor,’ so there was a very specific ask,” Murphy explained.

"Impeachment is a very serious thing, and we should follow the facts wherever they go and build a case to determine whether or not impeachment is necessary,” she added.

Some Florida Republicans are defending the president, claiming the transcript clears him, because there was no explicit ask or threat to withhold military aid in exchange for dirt on the Bidens.

“There was no quid pro — it wasn’t there,” said Rep. Michael Waltz (R-Florida 6th District) in an interview with Spectrum News.

"Foreign leaders around the world just received the message that they can’t have a candid conversation with the Commander in Chief without it being spilled all over the media,” he said.

The call is at the center of an intelligence community whistleblower complaint that led the House of Representatives to launch an impeachment inquiry on Tuesday.

“I feel like this is a colossal waste of time,” said Rep. Greg Steube (R-Florida 17th District), a member of the powerful House Judiciary Committee, leading the impeachment inquiry.

Steube doesn’t believe there was anything improper about the President’s request in the phone call.

“There’s nothing in here that raises the level to high crimes and misdemeanors that would be an impeachable offense,” he explained.

However, Democrats plan to move forward with their inquiry with the goal of completing the process ahead of the Iowa Caucus in February 2020.

“We need to continue to follow the facts wherever they lead. Gather them and be able to report them to the American people,” Murphy said.

There is movement on getting more information. Lawmakers on the intelligence committee are now in the possession of the whistleblower complaint, which allegedly details additional events beyond the phone call.