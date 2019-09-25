LOS ANGELES – It’s never been done before. A foreign national government and a U.S. city government are partnering to increase positive collaboration.

You've heard of sister cities, this is a city to nation bond.

It’s called MEXLA, a new commission established with the office of Mayor Eric Garcetti and the nation of Mexico.

The first of many meetings planned recently took place at LACMA, with the goal of addressing new ways for Mexico and Los Angeles to support one another.

“We know that our future is linked together. By geography, by common interests. And the division and hate that was coming out of what we thought was the national level of government, could be best addressed by putting together this once in a lifetime opportunity to bring a city and a nation together,” Mayor Garcetti said.

The unprecedented inaugural meeting included industry leaders on each side, all looking to use their areas of expertise to create strategic alliances. One such key member is media and tech entrepreneur, Beatriz Acevedo. She is a proud Latina that spent half her life in Mexico and the other half here in Los Angeles.

“I’m hoping to be able to contribute and add a lot to the conversation on how we support each other and build a better business relationship between our city and Mexico as a country,” Acevedo said.

And she knows the country well. Acevedo keeps busy as an international entrepreneur, she is known for having co-founded MiTu, a leading digital media platform for the LatinX millennial community.

But beyond media, she works to be a bridge and innovator in the tech space. Acevedo understands the cross-cultural art of business, and intends to use that skill as a member of MEXLA.

“My focus is going to be entrepreneurship, where we can put a Mexican founder, and a U.S. born Latino founder to solve big problems that both of our communities have,” Acevedo said.

Problem solving is second nature for the Emmy winning Latina. Having been born in Tijuana, she knows the ins and outs of border culture, and hopes to bridge the gap between L.A. and Mexico by increasing both understanding and opportunity.

“Hopefully we’ll be able to report back in a year or half a year on how the progress is going in that relationship being strengthened because of MEXLA,” she said.

The Pacific Council on International Policy in Los Angeles is organizing the new commission, led by honorary co-chairs Jesus Seade, Mexico’s Undersecretary for North America, and Mayor Garcetti.