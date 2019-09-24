VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Mark Fugler, a former Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University professor, was convicted as a sex offender and sentenced to 15 years in jail. However, he was released on a supersedeas bond while his lawyer appeals his case.

The fact that he is free, living just over a mile away from his now 8 year-old victim, is sparking outrage and legislative change. Here’s what you should know:

1) Bond Was Legal

Under current Florida law, the judge that granted Fugler bond despite his conviction was allowed to do so.

"Under Florida Law there are certain situations in which a person that has been convicted of a crime can be released pending their appeal," said Rep. Tom Leek (R-District 25).

2) It’s Happened Before

This type of bond has been granted before in the seventh circuit, under different circumstances.

“It was used 3 times in 2018 and one time in 2019. And none of those cases in that two-year period were as egregious or dealt with a victim under the age of 12 like this has,”​ said Sheriff Mike Chitwood of the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

3) New Legislation

Now, Leek is working with Chitwood to introduce new legislation to keep the bond from being given in this situation ever again.

“There are specific crimes that are not permissible for that situation, and what we want to do is we want to add the crimes that Mark Fugler … was convicted of committing to that list.”​ Leek said.

4) When Could it Go Into Effect?

We could see the new legislation go into effect as soon as July 2020 or October 2020, according to Leek.

5) What’s Next?

In the meantime, the same judge that granted Fugler that appeal bond will review his decision and decide whether Fugler will stay out on bond or go back to jail.