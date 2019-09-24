"'Cree’, the global leader in silicon carbide technology is here with us to announce their plans to build the world's largest silicon carbide device fab facility right here in Marcy, New York," Empire State Development Chair Howard Zemsky announced on Monday.

It sounds good, but it's not the first time the Mohawk Valley has celebrated a company's arrival. The previous company, AMS, backed out on the Marcy nanosite. There is new hope with North Carolina-based company.

"It's been something that's been percolating for the past several months so it's kind of all sunk in right now. So I'm thinking about what we have to do in order to bring this to a successful conclusion here," said Mohawk Valley EDGE President Steve DiMeo.

DiMeo said the company was weighing two options, either expand their facility in North Carolina or build in Marcy. He says they went with the Marcy site because the site is ready.

"It wasn't a question of a greenfield site," DiMeo said. "It was a site that had really all permitting done. It has an air permit we can transfer them. It has the entire infrastructure in place. If those things weren't done, they never would have considered this location."

Adding to the confidence in this project is that the company has an aggressive schedule and will get right to work.

"They had to wrestle over a course of the past several months of whether they try to expand where they are or whether they go with the new build option here. And, the fact that they made the commitment for the new option means they're all in on this new project," DiMeo said.

Cree is expected to create 600 direct jobs. Construction is expected to be complete by 2022.