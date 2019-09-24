ORLANDO, Fla. — The body of a Kissimmee swimmer who was swept away by a rip current at Cocoa Beach on Monday has been recovered.

A beachgoer noticed a body floating in the water near 11th Street South on Tuesday afternoon and called police and ocean rescue officials.

The man was visiting the beach with his family Monday when he disappeared.

Authorities and rescuers searched for the person until they ran out of daylight Monday, according to Cocoa Beach Police. The search resumed Tuesday morning. The beach is open and patrolled 24 hours a day.

On Friday, a 60-year-old Sanford man drowned near the boardwalk in Daytona Beach.

The rip-current threat has been extreme for the past several days, according to our Weather Experts.