ORLANDO, Fla. — Eighties pop star Tiffany recreated her smash hit “I Think I’m Alone Now” at the Eat to the Beat concert series at Epcot. Here’s what we learned when we caught up with her:

1. Rock Vibe

Tiffany has just re-released her “I Think I'm Alone Now” smash hit, giving it a less pop, more rock vibe. She also recreated her music video.

“I take you back to all the old school places we did the videos,” she told Allison Walker Torres during her Eat to the Beat Concert Series at Epcot. "(We went to) Ventura Boulevard, which was so much fun. Then did some behind the scenes, like my high school. I haven't been there for a while. So I got my friends involved. They were walking down the street with their ‘Children Behave’ shirts.”

2. Latest Album

Tiffany's latest album Pieces of Me was released last year.

She said on her website, "I’m in total control of my music now. I’ve continued to release music, and to grow as an artist, and this album is all about that growth. It’s about change."

3. New Content

The singer-songwriter is coming out with new content soon, which she’s been recording in the UK.

"The new album is coming out at the end of January," Tiffany told Spectrum News. "We don't have a title yet, but we're five songs in."

4. Going Retro

But don't think she's abandoning the 1980s entirely.

“We're going to keep it very retro, very punk, very fun and very modern, but again, there's something about that '80s flare that we're going to sprinkle on it. It makes it a Tiff album.”

5. Galaxy’s Edge

Tiffany got to experience Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios before her Eat to the Beat concert series shows at Epcot.

"Everything seemed so real. Even the walls — I was feeling the walls because I'm a big Star Wars nut."

Watch the extended interview here: