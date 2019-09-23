VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Is LPGA Boulevard west of I-95 down to US-92 a failing road?

Portion of LPGA in need of widening

Congestion continues to grow along with developments

County in need of funding to widen road

That’s what our viewer Debbie Orifice wants to know in this week’s Traffic Inbox.

Debbie says the growth coming is making the area much more congested and wants to know 'what's next?'

Even Volusia County government admits the road has issues. Is there a plan?

We met with Scott Poris when we visited the area. Scott is a Volusia County resident for over a decade. When we met him, we found him considering a move to one of the new developments off of LPGA Boulevard — Latitude Margaritaville.

“Certainly the growth in the area and all the convenience to the activities,” said Scott of the reasons why he is considering a move. “The lifestyle is a little bit more our level.”

Scott is familiar with the complex because it’s on his way to work, which requires him to travel on LPGA Boulevard between I-95 and US-92, a two-lane road with a fifty-five mile per hour speed limit. It’s also a road that makes him a bit nervous.

“Because of the speed, yes. I do consider it dangerous at times,” Poris said.

According to the Volusia County website, at least fourteen new developments are coming on or around LPGA Boulevard. This map numerically represents all the new developments going in close to or off of LPGA Boulevard. And new homes are not the only thing coming to the area.

We found ourselves standing in an empty field on the northeast corner of LPGA Boulevard and I-95. Although it did not look like much yet, it will eventually be home to a 50,000 square feet mega gas station called Buc-Cee’s. And our viewer Debbie is concerned that gas station is going to attract even more trucks than an already troubled spot of LPGA Boulevard.

We reached out to the Florida Department of Transportation and they told us that stretch of LPGA Boulevard is in Volusia County’s jurisdiction.

Volusia County government stated after we reached out that they understand that the development coming will cause the traffic to increase and they would like to widen the road eventually.

County government told me that the Level of Service was currently graded a C on a scale of A to E with E being the worst grade.

Right now, however, they say they lack the funding.

The estimated cost of widening that stretch of LPGA Boulevard from 2 lanes to four lanes is between $35 and $45 million.

As for Scott Poris, while he’s excited about all the new development, he knows that it usually means new congestion problems.

“We understand that’s part of it. We’ve always preferred a suburbia lifestyle to rural, so hopefully, the infrastructure can catch up," he said.

Thanks for your question, Debbie!