The 135-plus acres that make up the former Tonawanda Coke site will be up for auction Monday.

It's happening at the federal courthouse in Buffalo at 10 a.m.

Last month, Blackbird Auctions said five bidders had expressed interest.

The auction was ordered by a bankruptcy court judge.

Tonawanda Coke declared bankruptcy last year and closed its doors for good last October.

Since then the EPA and state DEC have been on the site, doing preliminary cleanup efforts.

As of February the EPA said it had dug up and properly stored 83 cubic yards of contaminated soil, treated more than one million gallons of contaminated wastewater, and safely stored more than 100 containers of chemicals that were scattered through the site.

But the public auction won't determine future cleanup plans.

Regardless of who buys the property, the DEC says it's committed to a comprehensive cleanup of the site to fully protect public health and the environment.

After the sale the property will be considered for the state's Brownfield Cleanup Program and the federal government's Superfund program.