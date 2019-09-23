Striking United Auto Workers are getting support from the state’s umbrella teachers union.

The board of the New York State United Teachers late last week backed a resolution in support of the UAW as 49,000 workers are on strike against General Motors.

The resolution noted GM earned $27.5 billion in profits over the last four years of the current labor contract with UAW and has used lower paid temporary workers, contractors and subsidiary employees in factories while its unionized workforce has declined.

“The hardworking women and men of the United Auto Workers deserve better than a company in General Motors that puts profits over people. We are standing in solidarity with our union brothers and sisters here in New York because they are our neighbors — neighbors who send their kids to our schools and are important members of our communities,” said NYSUT President Andy Pallotta in a statement.

“Our message to GM is simple: Do what’s right and negotiate a fair contract now.”

The strike by the UAW is expected to head into its eighth day.