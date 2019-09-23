What started as a mission to help family has turned into a shoe business aimed at helping people with physical disabilities.

Jill Glidden-VerWeire started Zip Around Footwear a couple of years ago after her husband suffered a stroke and lost the use of one arm. She struggled to help him get his shoes on so she started adding side zippers to all of his shoes.

So far, she's modified 100 pairs of shoes for people with special needs all over the world.

Check out some of the shoes that Jill Glidden-VanWeire has modified. Zip Around Footwear patent pending zipper shoes 👞 to help people of all ages with special needs and limited dexterity. #YourMorningRochester #adaptiveFootwear #shoes pic.twitter.com/WAw2mtLqS5 — Wendy Mills (@WendyMillsTV) September 23, 2019

"Independence starts with a shoe,” she said. “So whether you have only one arm and you can't tie, you can at least get your foot in and zip it up and your foot is in and you do not have to struggle with the laces. It is a simple, simple concept that's helped so many people."

Glidden-VerWeire runs the company out of her home in the town of Sweden. Her zipper shoes are patent pending. She uses saddle sewing machines to get the zipper stitch just right so it blends in with each shoe or boot.

“People send me their shoes, I cut them and install a zipper and send it back, usually in about a week,” Glidden-VerWeire added. “When you do get a shoe on this way, it is so rewarding because you are done in seconds. I hope to have four machines going and have full time employees and hopefully grow."

Zip Around Footwear modification costs anywhere from $25-80 per shoe to modify depending on the size and material.

