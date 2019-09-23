CLERMONT, Fla. — A state prisoner was hospitalized Saturday after he was injured by another inmate in an attack at Lake Correctional Institution amid mounting concerns about violence and other problems in Florida's prisons.

The Florida Department of Corrections described Saturday’s violence as an “isolated incident involving an inmate-on-inmate assault,” according to a statement from agency spokeswoman Michelle Glady.

“As a result of the altercation, one inmate was transported to an area hospital with injuries,” Glady told Spectrum News 13. “He is in stable condition.”

She revealed no other details about the attack at the prison roughly six miles north of Clermont off U.S. 27.

“The Florida Department of Corrections is committed to providing for the safety and wellbeing of all inmates in custody,” Glady’s statement added. “The Department uses every tool at their disposal to mitigate violence within its institutions.”

Lake Correctional Institution has a capacity of 1,093 inmates.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office told Spectrum News 13 it was not involved in any response to the prison on Saturday. Messages to Lake County Fire Rescue officials were not returned.

An unconfirmed alert said rescue officials responded to a trauma alert call at the prison at 9:23 p.m.

The attack comes a month after the agency revealed that four correctional officers at Lake Correctional Institution were charged with felonies after a video surfaced showing guards beating an inmate. A smuggled cellphone captured the July 8 attack, and the video was widely broadcast, prompting concerns among some politicians about inmate safety.

An investigation into the attack is ongoing.

Some lawmakers are stopping in unannounced at prisons in Florida to take a firsthand look at conditions in the third-largest correctional system in the country.

The agency has 24,000 employees and an annual budget of $2.4 billion. It oversees 96,000 incarcerated individuals and another 166,000 offenders who live in Florida communities under supervised release.

Concerns about inmate safety were reinforced after the public learned about four prison workers allegedly beating a 51-year-old disabled woman August 21 at Lowell Correctional Institution , Florida’s prison for women.

In a federal lawsuit, Cheryl Weimar alleges she incurred life-threatening injuries, including a broken neck, and is bedridden and a quadriplegic as a result of the attack in the Marion County prison. She will need around-the-clock medical care for the rest of her life, the suit says.

The Florida DOC declined to comment shortly after the suit was filed, saying it doesn’t make statements about pending litigation. However, it pledged to investigate and take appropriate actions.